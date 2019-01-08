Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Marian Camacho
January 08, 2019 12:11 PM
GRANTS, N.M. - Grants Police is investigating a double homicide.
It happened around 6:40 p.m. Monday at the Valencia Village Mobile Home Park.
According to police, one person died at the scene and the other later died at the hospital. Officials say one of the deceased individuals was known to police and had a criminal record.
The other deceased person has not yet been identified.
One person of interest has been identified but police believe there may have been up to four people involved in the incident.
Cash, drugs, and weapons were all found at the scene.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 08, 2019 12:11 PM
Created: January 08, 2019 10:50 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved