Grass fire prompts evacuations for Lea County residents

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 29, 2022 05:09 PM
Created: March 29, 2022 03:30 PM

LEA COUNTY, N.M. -- Lea County emergency services are on scene of a large grass fire on U.S. Highway 380  just east of Tatum. 

Officials say the fire is moving rapidly to the east and north and are urging people in the area to evacuate now.

According to a Facebook post, authorities have closed U.S. Highway 380 due to low visibility. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route south of the fire. 

