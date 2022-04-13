Grass fire reported north of Portales

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 13, 2022 06:43 PM
Created: April 13, 2022 05:28 PM
PORTALES, N.M. — Firefighters are working on putting out hot spots at a fire north of Portales.
The fire is reportedly near Highway 467 and Highway 70, which have been closed.
Authorities have asked residents to avoid the area as crews work to protect buildings and control the fire. They believe the fire could have started from a semi hitting a power pole.
Portales Fire Department is currently working a fire near US 70 and SR 467. Please avoid the area at this time as crews work to protect buildings and control the fire. #clovisnmoem #wildfire pic.twitter.com/at9iXPKOOO— Clovis NM OEM (@ClovisNMOEM) April 13, 2022
