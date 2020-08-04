Green chile distributors to be selling directly to customers | KOB 4
Green chile distributors to be selling directly to customers

Brett Luna
Updated: August 04, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: August 04, 2020 04:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Green chile distribution in New Mexico will be different during the pandemic.

"We probably buy anywhere from 3 to 4 million pounds a year and now we'll be lucky," said Louie Gonzales, owner of Quality Foods. "Well we really don't know."

During an average green chile harvest, distributors typically wouldn't be selling directly to the public, instead they'd focus on the restaurants.

But restaurants are operating differently during the pandemic, and distributors may have no choice but to follow suit.

"The way this is going, I don't see us using 50% of our usage of last year," Gonzales said.

Quality Foods will be buying chile directly from New Mexico farmers and selling it to the public right outside their Albuquerque facility.  

"We have them call in an order they drive up," said Nazario Sandoval, co-owner of Quality Foods. "We take it to their hatchback and their trunk and we don't have contact with them."

Curbside pick-up is scheduled to begin in about three weeks.


