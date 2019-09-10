Green chile farmers say labor shortage hurting harvest

The Associated Press

September 10, 2019 02:54 PM

HATCH, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is in the height of green chile harvest season, but farmers say a labor shortage is hurting them.



KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports green chile farmers say the shortage of workers this season is causing farms to lose some crops to weeds and other elements.



Hatch farmer Alonso Grajeda says the labor shortage also is allowing workers to pick and choose where to work and to demand higher wages.



Grajeda also says extreme shifts in weather this year have made it a harder year to harvest.



However, farmers say the quality of the crop hasn't been affected by the labor shortage or the weather.

