Green chile farmers say labor shortage hurting harvest | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Green chile farmers say labor shortage hurting harvest

Green chile farmers say labor shortage hurting harvest

The Associated Press
September 10, 2019 02:54 PM

HATCH, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is in the height of green chile harvest season, but farmers say a labor shortage is hurting them.
    
KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports green chile farmers say the shortage of workers this season is causing farms to lose some crops to weeds and other elements.
    
Hatch farmer Alonso Grajeda says the labor shortage also is allowing workers to pick and choose where to work and to demand higher wages.
    
Grajeda also says extreme shifts in weather this year have made it a harder year to harvest.
    
However, farmers say the quality of the crop hasn't been affected by the labor shortage or the weather.
 

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: September 10, 2019 02:54 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Search continues for missing Espanola girl
Search continues for missing Espanola girl
APD: One dead after apartment complex shooting
APD: One dead after apartment complex shooting
Pay it 4ward: School custodian recognized for act of heroism
Pay it 4ward: School custodian recognized for act of heroism
Emails: Albuquerque spent $1.6M on canceled Mexico flights
Emails: Albuquerque spent $1.6M on canceled Mexico flights
4 Investigates: Justice delayed for grieving mother
4 Investigates: Justice delayed for grieving mother
Advertisement



Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
APD officers get extra training to spot signs of child abuse, neglect
APD officers get extra training to spot signs of child abuse, neglect
New Mexico Senate leader to wait on lawmaker's fate
Coach Richard Martinez was also fired Wednesday, sources tell KOB
Trump ousts hawkish Bolton, dissenter on foreign policy
Trump ousts hawkish Bolton, dissenter on foreign policy
Mayor Keller bets on Lobo vs Notre Dame game with South Bend mayor
Mayor Keller bets on Lobo vs Notre Dame game with South Bend mayor