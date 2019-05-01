Greener NM quells fire danger — for now
Eddie Garcia
May 01, 2019 06:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. New Mexico is experiencing more green.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Kerry Jones says the foliage can thank the winter snowfall.
"We're not even done with the snow melt, of course we're just now getting into the snow melt season," Jones said.
The snow melt, is being enhanced with spring rain - a trend Jones says is here to stay.
"We're looking forward to kind of a continuation of this active pattern that we've had going to last month," Jones said.
That's good news when it comes to fire season.
"When we start to see that flash of green-up at lower elevations that definitely does mitigate fire danger to a great extent," Jones said.
However, Jones cautions that high wind can always fuel a fire in New Mexico.
