Grocery store hosts cookout in Ruidoso for those without power

The latest update from PNM said crews are hoping to have power restored to that Albertsons by the end of Thursday. However, there are still about 2,600 customers without power throughout Ruidoso.

State of emergency declared

A state of emergency has been declared for the Village of Ruidoso. If you're looking to make donations or volunteer in some capacity, please call (575) 258-6900.

Ways to help

Several places are also accepting bottled water and non-perishable food. They include the Alamogordo Fire Department, Alamogordo Public Schools, and the Mescalero Apache Community Center.

All Pioneer Bank branches are also accepting monetary donations, along with Revolution 120 in Las Cruces.

The Community Foundation of Lincoln County has set up a PayPal account (on the homepage of their website) for those affected by the McBride and Nogal Fires. According to the foundation website, the money will go to those who need immediate assistance. Checks will also be accepted – payable to the CFLC and “shelter fund” written on the memo line. Checks may be dropped off at the Condotel Building located at 1103 Mechem Dr. in Ruidoso or mailed to PO Box 2750, Ruidoso, NM 88355.

The Otero County Fairgrounds is also accepting evacuated livestock.

Need assistance?

Those affected by the fires who need assistance should call the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at 1 (800) 432-2080. Press #2 for information or resources related to the fires. Press #4 for information regarding property damage due to the fires and other fire-related questions.