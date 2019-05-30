Group building wall in New Mexico has plans for more construction
Megan Abundis
May 30, 2019 10:22 PM
SUNLAND PARK, N.M.- The nonprofit group We Build a Wall is spending millions of dollars to try to keep migrants out of the U.S.
They have erected a wall on private property in Sunland Park, on the southeastern base of Mount Cristo Rey.
The group held a ribbon cutting for the wall on Thursday.
Members of We build a Wall said President Donald Trump was updated on the status of the wall, which is being funded by millions of dollars that were donated through a GoFundMe account.
""We came in quickly, we saw the need, we addressed the need and in doing so, we are helping the federal government," said a member of the group.
The group plans to complete a mile stretch of the wall in the coming weeks before starting a new section of the wall in an undisclosed location.
