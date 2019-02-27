Group of 180 migrants arrested at New Mexico border | KOB 4
The Associated Press
February 27, 2019 01:23 PM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) - Federal border authorities say 180 migrants have been arrested for illegally crossing into the United States near a border community in southern New Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday the group crossed near Sunland Park early Tuesday, marking the latest wave of Central Americans to arrive in the state in recent months. Earlier this month, a total of 640 people crossed at two separate locations in less than 24 hours.

While more than two dozen large groups of 100 migrants or more have been apprehended in the region since Oct. 1, authorities say this marks the second large group encountered at Sunland Park.

Like the previous instances, the latest group included families and unaccompanied juveniles. Sunland Park medical technicians responded and treated some of the migrants while others were transported to a local hospital.
 

Created: February 27, 2019 01:23 PM

