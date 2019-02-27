Group of 180 migrants arrested at New Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday the group crossed near Sunland Park early Tuesday, marking the latest wave of Central Americans to arrive in the state in recent months. Earlier this month, a total of 640 people crossed at two separate locations in less than 24 hours.

While more than two dozen large groups of 100 migrants or more have been apprehended in the region since Oct. 1, authorities say this marks the second large group encountered at Sunland Park.