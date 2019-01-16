Group of nearly 250 immigrants arrested at New Mexico border | KOB 4
Group of nearly 250 immigrants arrested at New Mexico border

The Associated Press
January 16, 2019 07:22 PM

ANTELOPE WELLS, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in New Mexico say a group of nearly 250 immigrants are in custody after turning themselves in to authorities at the Antelope Wells Port of Entry.

They say the group was located early Wednesday after being smuggled up to the New Mexico border and many claimed they needed medical care.

Border Patrol officials say a majority of the 247 immigrants are from Central America.

The group includes families with small children and unaccompanied juveniles.

Border Patrol officials say at least 24 large groups of immigrants have been trafficked by smugglers in the Lordsburg area of New Mexico since the start of the fiscal year.
 

Created: January 16, 2019 07:22 PM

