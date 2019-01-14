Group of veterans, friends celebrate 50th anniversary of joining the military | KOB 4
Group of veterans, friends celebrate 50th anniversary of joining the military

Marian Camacho
January 14, 2019 11:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - It's been five decades since a handful of New Mexicans set out on a journey that would change their lives forever.

Delfino Roybal, Eddie Sedillo, Bobby Romero, Fred C. Martinez, and Julio Rodarte are all U.S. Marine Vietnam veterans, and this past Sunday marked the 50 year anniversary of them leaving for boot camp.

The five grew up in Penasco, New Mexico and for some, it was the education incentive that pushed them to joining the military. For others, the honor of serving their country was enough. 

" I wanted to join the Marines because I wanted to serve my country, actually, and education came second," said Martinez

"I wanted to join the Marine Corps because I wanted an education and that was the only way of getting an education," said Rodarte.

The men say the war took a toll on them, but it was an experience they will never forget.

"It was a learning process for us and it's changed our lives," said Martinez.

