Group rebuffs House inquiry into New Mexico election audit | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Group rebuffs House inquiry into New Mexico election audit

Group rebuffs House inquiry into New Mexico election audit

Morgan Lee
Created: March 31, 2022 06:26 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A congressional oversight committee says the lead contractor in a partisan audit of 2020 election results in New Mexico has rebuffed requests for documents and information about door-to-door canvasing that has raised concerns of possible voter intimidation.

The committee reiterated requests for documents Wednesday as it investigates a partisan audit of the 2020 election results that is taking place in New Mexico and was authorized by a Republican-led county commission.

Two Democrats on the House Oversight Committee say the response from EchoMail contradicts extensive evidence. The committee says it's looking into potential intimidation by volunteers from a conspiracy group canvassing voters.


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New details emerge in hotel homicide; suspect refuses to appear in court
New details emerge in hotel homicide; suspect refuses to appear in court
FBI director weighs in on crime in Albuquerque
FBI director weighs in on crime in Albuquerque
New Mexicans win $70K in unemployment benefits lawsuit
New Mexicans win $70K in unemployment benefits lawsuit
Suspect in Victoria Martens case to be sentenced next month
Suspect in Victoria Martens case to be sentenced next month
Suspects found incompetent to stand trial: What’s next?
Suspects found incompetent to stand trial: What’s next?