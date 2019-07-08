Groups appeal ruling over Santa Fe thinning project | KOB 4
Groups appeal ruling over Santa Fe thinning project

Groups appeal ruling over Santa Fe thinning project

The Associated Press
July 08, 2019 02:36 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Environmentalists are going back to court in hopes of putting the brakes on plans to thin thousands of forested acres in the mountains bordering Santa Fe.

Wild Watershed and others filed their appeal Monday, arguing that a U.S. district court judge erred when allowing the Santa Fe National Forest to move ahead with its plans for Pacheco Canyon and areas near Hyde Memorial State Park.

The plaintiffs say forest officials failed to analyze the cumulative and indirect effects of clearing and burning in the area.

In initially approving the projects, forest managers said the work needed to be done to reduce risks posed by disease, insect infestation and catastrophic wildfire.

The environmentalists are concerned that the projects will end up targeting larger, older trees that are critical for many species.

Created: July 08, 2019 02:36 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

