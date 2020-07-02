Groups call for meetings as US lab preps for weapons work | KOB 4
Groups call for meetings as US lab preps for weapons work

LANL is scheduled to close on Oct. 18 due to the government shutdown. LANL is scheduled to close on Oct. 18 due to the government shutdown. |  Photo: Source: Los Alamos National Laboratory

The Associated Press
Created: July 02, 2020 02:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Several groups are asking state and federal officials to hold semi-annual public meetings as Los Alamos National Laboratory prepares to resume and ramp up production of key components for the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile.

The groups outlined their request in a recent letter to the U.S. Energy Department and the New Mexico Environment Department.

Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico is in line for more federal funding to manufacture plutonium triggers for the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

State environmental officials are considering an air permit that would regulate emissions from the lab and the manufacturing facilities.


