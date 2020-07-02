Growing number of campers raising fears of COVID-19 transmission, wildfires

"We need to figure out how that's going to affect those campground reservations. I'm not sure, yet." Overton said.

Earlier this week, Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, said the evidence is still unclear about transmission of the virus outdoors.

But, COVID-19 isn't the only concern.

"We're in stage two fire restrictions," Overton said. Meaning, no campfires, charcoal grills or fireworks are allowed anywhere in the National Forests.

Overton said they are seeing many first-time campers and people less familiar with the rules which is why they have law enforcement officers prepared to hand out citations for illegal campfires.

As for the social distancing requirements, she says they'll be educating, but not enforcing any state requirements.

Overton said she's anticipating a busy weekend:

"My guess is, if you're not out there now and claimed your spot in one of our developed campgrounds, good luck this weekend," she said.