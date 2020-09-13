Growing number of dead birds in southern New Mexico raise alarm for wildlife experts

Environmental conditions like droughts could have also played a part in the deaths.

“It can be related to some of the drought conditions. It could also be related to the fires in the west. There may have been some damage to these birds in their lungs. It may have pushed them out early when they weren't ready to migrate,” Desmond said.

Other researchers across the state are also exploring different theories because they said this phenomenon is not normal.

“On the missile range we might in a week find, get a report of less than half a dozen birds,” said Trish Butler, a wildlife biologist at White Sands Missile Range. “This last week we've had a couple hundred, so that really got our attention.”

People can help wildlife officials by reporting any groups of dead birds on the iNaturalist app.

“If people can, we would ask that they collect the birds, use gloves or a bag to pick it up,” Desmond said. “We don't advocate touching the birds with their hands. Bag them, double bag them and put them in the freezer.”