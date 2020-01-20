Gun measures expected to be debated during legislative session

The measure would allow police or family members to ask a court to take away guns from people who they believe might hurt themselves or others.

The issue is expected to draw a fiery debate.

“For the most part, the people outside the urban areas in my part of the world are very much opposed to it,” said Sen. Steven Neville, a Republican who represents San Juan County. “They're very strong on Second Amendment rights.”

The 2020 legislative session is scheduled to last 30 days.