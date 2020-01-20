Gun measures expected to be debated during legislative session | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gun measures expected to be debated during legislative session

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: January 20, 2020 05:10 PM
Created: January 20, 2020 04:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- The 2020 legislative session will begin in New Mexico on Tuesday.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham set her agenda, tackling various issues including the budget, marijuana, education and guns.

Advertisement

“We're going to ask for enhanced penalties for crimes involving a firearm -- you have to have zero tolerance,” she said. “Repeat habitual offenders must stay locked up.”

The governor announced she will back so-called red flag gun legislation.

The measure would allow police or family members to ask a court to take away guns from people who they believe might hurt themselves or others.

The issue is expected to draw a fiery debate.

“For the most part, the people outside the urban areas in my part of the world are very much opposed to it,” said Sen. Steven Neville, a Republican who represents San Juan County. “They're very strong on Second Amendment rights.”

The 2020 legislative session is scheduled to last 30 days.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 killed in crash south of Belen
2 killed in crash south of Belen
Request for restraining order filed against former Lobo basketball player
Request for restraining order filed against former Lobo basketball player
NMSP: Man arrested for fatal wrong-way crash on Unser
NMSP: Man arrested for fatal wrong-way crash on Unser
Retired firefighter's beef jerky business helps first responders in need
Retired firefighter's beef jerky business helps first responders in need
Capital High School student dies in single-vehicle crash
Capital High School student dies in single-vehicle crash
Advertisement


Supreme Court committee plans to make improvements to pre-trial detention system
Supreme Court committee plans to make improvements to pre-trial detention system
Three cars torched in NE neighborhood
Three cars torched in NE neighborhood
Caught on camera: Gun shootout at Cesar's Restaurant
Caught on camera: Gun shootout at Cesar's Restaurant
Gun measures expected to be debated during legislative session
Gun measures expected to be debated during legislative session
Lawmakers poised to discuss free college tuition proposal during legislative session
Lawmakers poised to discuss free college tuition proposal during legislative session