Gyms prepare to reopen under new public health order

Mark says that’s about 70 people for his gym, and they don’t normally go over that limit anyway.

“We can’t do group fitness classes yet. So we’ll be doing an open gym type of environment with social distancing. We have a company coming in to clean regularly, as well as cleaning ourselves,” he said.

Mark says he’s missed the community and support from his members and can’t wait for them to return on Monday.

“It’s going to mean the world to them. Many people use the gym for their outlet or their release or their mental state. If there’s any issues going on that they can get away from for that period of time and be in the gym, our people, our members here talk to each other in passing everybody’s very connected here. So I think the smiles on people’s faces are really going to lighten up the place,” he said.