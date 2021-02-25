Haaland faces questions about Keystone pipeline during confirmation hearing

"If confirmed, you would be eighth in line for succession to the presidency of the United States," he said. "Isn't the role of a cabinet secretary to advise the president on these important issues, not just follow him blindly?"

"Senator, the way I have always taken any position I've had is I feel that I am part of a team," Haaland responded.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, said he will vote to approve Haaland's confirmation, likely paving her way to get the job.

"I just want to thank you for coming back and being so diligent and doing such a good job," he said. "I really appreciate Congresswoman Haaland very much," he said.

A date for a vote on Haaland's confirmation has not been scheduled.

