Haaland introduces bill that would provide more relief for essential workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The federal government has approved $2 trillion for stimulus checks, small business loans and financial aid for hospitals, but New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland said more needs to be done for essential workers.
"If we don't provide funding for state, local, and tribal governments – firefighters and police officers don't get paid, doctors and nurses don't have the resources to keep people healthy, and small businesses suffer,” the congresswoman said.
Rep. Haaland is working on a new bill called the Essential Workers Bill of Rights.
If approved, the bill would allocate more resources for people working during the pandemic.
"They deserve personal protective equipment and a safe work environment, but also hazard pay to compensate them for their vital roles and the extraordinary risks they take,” she said.
Rep. Haaland said she also wants essential workers to have access to health care and paid sick leave.
She said essential employees would include police officers, fire fighters, hospital workers and grocery store employees.
"Just as importantly are family caregivers who provide services and support to children, people with disabilities, sick adults and seniors. These caregivers keep our families fed and supported and allow frontline responders to focus on the pandemic,” Haaland said.
More than 50 lawmakers have cosigned the legislation. Haaland is hopeful it will become part of the next coronavirus relief package, however it has not been scheduled for a vote.
