Haaland introduces bill that would provide more relief for essential workers

"They deserve personal protective equipment and a safe work environment, but also hazard pay to compensate them for their vital roles and the extraordinary risks they take,” she said.

Rep. Haaland said she also wants essential workers to have access to health care and paid sick leave.

She said essential employees would include police officers, fire fighters, hospital workers and grocery store employees.

"Just as importantly are family caregivers who provide services and support to children, people with disabilities, sick adults and seniors. These caregivers keep our families fed and supported and allow frontline responders to focus on the pandemic,” Haaland said.

More than 50 lawmakers have cosigned the legislation. Haaland is hopeful it will become part of the next coronavirus relief package, however it has not been scheduled for a vote.