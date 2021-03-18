Haaland sworn in as Interior secretary

KOB Web Staff, The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Deb Haaland was sworn in as the country's new Interior secretary Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris swore Haaland in.
She is the first Native American to serve as a cabinet-level secretary.
One of Haaland's first trips as Interior secretary will be to Utah.
She is scheduled to visit the state in April-- before submitting a review on whether to reverse President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments in the state, the agency announced Wednesday.
