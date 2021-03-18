Haaland sworn in as Interior secretary | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY

Haaland sworn in as Interior secretary

KOB Web Staff, The Associated Press
Updated: March 18, 2021 06:00 PM
Created: March 18, 2021 05:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Deb Haaland was sworn in as the country's new Interior secretary Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris swore Haaland in.

She is the first Native American to serve as a cabinet-level secretary.

One of Haaland's first trips as Interior secretary will be to Utah. 

She is scheduled to visit the state in April-- before submitting a review on whether to reverse President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments in the state, the agency announced Wednesday.
 


