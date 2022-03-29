Happening Today: Pizza 9 Ukraine fundraiser, APS school fair | KOB 4

Happening Today: Pizza 9 Ukraine fundraiser, APS school fair

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: March 29, 2022 10:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Happening Today, Tuesday, March 29: 

Pizza 9 Ukraine fundraiser

Pizza 9 is donating 100% of its profits to local relief efforts. The fundraiser will be happening at participating Pizza 9 locations in New Mexico and will be coordinated by Rotary International District 5520. Donations are also being accepted online.

APS virtual school fair

Albuquerque Public Schools will be hosting the 'Operation Connect' virtual school fair to help families learn about the educational opportunities across the district. Information about schools, classes and other support services will be given at the fair, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

For more information on the fair, visit the APS website. 


