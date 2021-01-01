Hard-hit Navajo Nation continues to benefit from generous donations | KOB 4

Hard-hit Navajo Nation continues to benefit from generous donations

Tommy Lopez
Updated: January 01, 2021 10:12 PM
Created: January 01, 2021 08:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Navajo Nation has benefited from donations after being one of the hardest hit area by COVID-19.

People have given everything from money, food and personal protective equipment.

Nearly $9 million dollars has been raised for the Navajo Nation between two online pages.

Many of the people donating have no personal ties to the Tribal lands.

A person who was compelled to donate said, “I was heartsick to read about how Native Americans have been so hard hit by the pandemic, and so moved by how the volunteers are moving heaven and earth to bring people what they need.”

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has repeatedly expressed his appreciation for the support.


