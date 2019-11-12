Hate crimes appear to be on the rise in New Mexico | KOB 4
Hate crimes appear to be on the rise in New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 12, 2019 06:20 PM
Created: November 12, 2019 06:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Statistics from the FBI show hate crimes in New Mexico increased from 2017 to 2018.

However, the increase could be deceiving.

The numbers show, in 2017, there were seven hate crimes reported in New Mexico. In 2018, there were 28 reported hate crimes.

According to the FBI, more agencies are now contributing to the data analysis.

In 2017, only 17 New Mexico agencies participated in hate crime reporting while only one agency reported instances of a hate crimes.

In 2018, 110 New Mexico agencies participated in hate crime reporting while three different agencies instances of hate crimes.

Nationwide there were 7,120 reported hate crimes in 2018 compared to 7,175 in 2017.

Most hate crimes targeted people because of race or ethnicity, 59.6%, followed by religion, 18.7%, and sexual orientation,16.7%.


