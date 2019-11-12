Hate crimes appear to be on the rise in New Mexico

In 2017, only 17 New Mexico agencies participated in hate crime reporting while only one agency reported instances of a hate crimes.

In 2018, 110 New Mexico agencies participated in hate crime reporting while three different agencies instances of hate crimes.

Nationwide there were 7,120 reported hate crimes in 2018 compared to 7,175 in 2017.

Most hate crimes targeted people because of race or ethnicity, 59.6%, followed by religion, 18.7%, and sexual orientation,16.7%.