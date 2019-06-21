Haze consumes parts of New Mexico | KOB 4
Advertisement

Haze consumes parts of New Mexico

June 21, 2019 08:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Many New Mexicans are noticing haze outside.

Advertisement

The haze is the result of the Woodbury Fire which is burning in Arizona.

Watch meteorologist Brett Luna's forecast to find out when the haze will begin to dissipate.

Check air quality

Protect yourself from smoke

View live cameras

KOB


Updated: June 21, 2019 08:24 AM
Created: June 21, 2019 07:02 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
Police: Serial flasher does it again
Police: Serial flasher does it again
Haze consumes parts of New Mexico
Haze consumes parts of New Mexico
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
Casting company looking to hire thousands in NM for background roles
Casting company looking to hire thousands in NM for background roles
Advertisement




Sen. Udall criticizes Pres. Trump for Iran response
Sen. Udall criticizes Pres. Trump for Iran response
Haze consumes parts of New Mexico
Haze consumes parts of New Mexico
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
New Mexico scales back incentives to call centers
New Mexico scales back incentives to call centers
Trump calls off Iranian strikes, citing likely deaths
Donald Trump