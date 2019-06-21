Haze consumes parts of New Mexico
June 21, 2019 08:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Many New Mexicans are noticing haze outside.
The haze is the result of the Woodbury Fire which is burning in Arizona.
The City's Environmental Health Department has issued an Air Quality Health Alert for wildfire smoke effective until Noon, Friday 6/21. Individuals sensitive to smoke should take precautions. @MayorKeller @abqfire @CABQAir #cabq— CABQ Air (@CABQAir) June 21, 2019
