'He meant a lot to all of us': JB White remembered during memorial service

Esquibel expressed her love for her bother, and said she will honor his life through her decisions. She asked for others to do the same.

"Junebug will be dearly missed by everybody, and I hope that this changes your life in a positive way," she said.

JB's coaches shared happy memories of his bright personality off the court.

"Such a loving 10-year-old--like no other," said JB's former coach Kevin Frey. "Beautiful smile, loving personally, and you couldn’t help but to give him the biggest hug ever.”

Frey said JB was a humble and amazing person.

"Since the day I met you, there hasn’t been a day where you haven’t been in my heart," he said. "You will always be in my heart, and we will see each other again soon.”

A teammate said JB was one of the greatest people he had ever met.

"If you asked everybody in this room to use one word to describe him, it’d be love," he said. "It was always love with him.”

JB's service was streamed online and watched by thousands.

In honor of JB, coaches said they will name awards and basketball tournaments him.



