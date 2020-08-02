'He was all about love': Vigil held for slain 18-year-old JB White

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 02, 2020 10:17 PM
Created: August 02, 2020 09:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Around 100 people gathered at the Santa Fe Plaza Sunday evening to honor JB White, an 18-year-old basketball player who was shot and killed Saturday morning.
The vigil for White began with a lot of unease after rumors about threats of violence at the gathering were circulating on social media. Police said they were aware of the threats, which is why they made sure to have a strong presence at the vigil.
Organizers of the vigil said their anti-violence message was not going to be deterred by the rumors.
“This is not the Santa Fe that people fall in love with," said Mark Rodriguez, a family friend of JB.
Rodriguez was born and raised in Santa Fe.
“I do not like the direction it’s going at all," he added.
That's part of the reason why Rodriguez wanted to organize the vigil. When possible threats of violence started to pop up, Rodriguez said he never considered calling it off.
“It makes me want to dedicate myself even more to the cause," he said.
Rodriguez addressed gun violence among teenagers at the vigil and specifically mentioned kids who were gunned down in the past several weeks like 17-year-old Ivan Perez, 16-year-old Adelina Tafoya of Las Vegas and now JB.
Rodriguez said he knew JB well.
"He was all about love. Like, he was not afraid to tell people he loved them," he said.
People that were close to JB took turns speaking at the vigil.
“Whatever it takes, man, to stand together with us and let’s find a way and let’s do it for JuneBug and do it for us, and do it for this community," said one speaker.
Candles and a basketball with the letters "LLJB", which stood for Long Live JB, made up a makeshift memorial on the plaza.
Rodriguez said now is the time for parents and young people alike to take action.
“It’s time to end the violence. It’s time to put the guns down, and it’s time to do better as New Mexicans, as Americans," he said. "It’s time to step up and do better for our youth.”
Another vigil for JB is planned to happen Monday at 9 p.m. at Franklin Miles Park.
