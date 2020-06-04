Health care workers protest racism at UNM

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM medical professionals, including students and health care workers, gathered at UNM Thursday to raise awareness and protest racism in the country's health care system.
"Annual hirings should address the critical shortage of under-represented medical professionals-- with an emphasis on Native and African Americans," said one of the protesters.
The protesters laid quiet for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time that prosecutors say an officer pressed down on the neck of George Floyd.
"I'm here because in a year I'll be graduating as a healthcare worker, my mom is a healthcare worker, and we're here to support black lives, indigenous lives and all lives," said Valencia McDonald, a medical student.
Current doctors spoke about their own experience, and asked othesr to help create change.
"Jim Crow, red lining, mass incarceration, racialized police brutality, my own personalized experience with police and I'm a freaking doctor...unrelenting health disparities, all of our communities," a doctor said. "Imagine what it must be like right now to watch this news and communities be decimated like a hurricane."
