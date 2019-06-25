NM health department confirms first hantavirus death of 2019

The disease is severe but can not be contracted from one person to another. Hantavirus is transmitted by infected rodents through urine, droppings or saliva that contain the virus. People can get the disease by breathing in the virus when it is suspended in the air.

Department of Health officials are urging New Mexicans to take extreme caution when cleaning over the summer.

“We urge New Mexicans to be mindful when they are opening up sheds, cabins, and other buildings that have been closed up as mice and other rodents may have moved in,” said Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel. “Stirring up dust in areas where rodents hang out – that includes everything from nests to droppings - can cause the virus to get into the air where the particles can be breathed in. It’s best to air out cabins and sheds before entering them and wet down droppings with a disinfectant.”

Symptoms of hantavirus infection include fever, muscle aches, possible chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain and cough that progresses quickly to respiratory distress.

The NMDOH says Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome is fatal in approximately 40-percent of cases but chances for recovery are better if medical attention is sought early.

The following are steps, according to the Department of Health, to help prevent contracting hantavirus:

• Air out closed-up buildings, storage rooms, trailers, cabins and overwintered vehicles before entering.

• Trap mice until they are all gone.

• Soak down rodent nests and droppings using a disinfectant before cleaning up.

• Don’t sweep rodent droppings into the air where they can be inhaled.

• Put hay, wood, and compost piles as far as possible from your home.

• Get rid of trash and junk piles to reduce attracting rodents.

• Don’t leave your pet’s food and water where mice can get to it.