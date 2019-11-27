Health officials: Flu activity widespread in New Mexico | KOB 4
Health officials: Flu activity widespread in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: November 27, 2019 04:29 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico health officials say flu activity already is widespread across the state and they’re recommending vaccinations to prevent spreading the illness.

The Health Department said Wednesday that different variations of the virus are circulating in different parts of the state. The agency says 21 pneumonia and flu deaths have been reported so far this season.

Last season, 237 New Mexicans died of pneumonia and/or influenza.

Symptoms may include rapid onset of illness with fever, cough, sore throat, headache and/or muscle aches.

New Mexico Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel says with the holidays approaching, it’s important that people take preventive measures such as getting vaccinated, covering coughs and staying home when sick.

Officials say the peak of the flu season is still to come.


