Health officials say increased testing has allowed for the partial reopening of New Mexico's economy

Dr. Scrase said 50% adoption of moderately effective masks could reduce deaths by 17%-45%.

Dr. Scrase also addressed COVID-19 herd immunity.

Sweden tried to achieve herd immunity by not taking drastic steps in mitigating the virus, hoping 70%-90% would get infected and become immunue to COVID-19.

However, Sweden experienced a high death rate. And after antibody testing, only 7.3% of Swedes got the virus, and the economy still suffered-- with more than 10% of the population unemployed.

"This idea that if we just let the virus run wild, we'll be all set did not pan out in Stockholm and their director of public health, their equivalent, acknowledged last week that what they had predicted did not actually happen," Dr. Scrase said.

In New Mexico, Dr. Scrase said the curve has flattened.

But he siad the virus is not eradicaticated, and continued to ask people to wash their hands, social distance, wear masks, and especially stay home... If you're sick

