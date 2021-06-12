Health officials say New Mexico is nearly 41,000 vaccines away from fully reopening | KOB 4

Health officials say New Mexico is nearly 41,000 vaccines away from fully reopening

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 12, 2021 04:27 PM
Created: June 12, 2021 04:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) announced Saturday that New Mexico is 40,810 vaccines away from meeting its target goal to fully reopen the economy.

A spokesperson with NMDOH said they hope to reach the 60% vaccination threshold within the next week. If it does so, the state will reopen with no restrictions by July 1. 

All New Mexico residents who are 16 years and older are eligible for the vaccine.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, click here. 


