Health officials: Screening more pregnant women for syphilis

There were 23 cases in New Mexico in 2018 as of Dec. 30, up from 10 in 2017, including two that resulted in deaths, the department said.

Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said congenital syphilis is preventable with screening and treatment of pregnant women and that the order will make testing part of standard prenatal care provided to patients.

Under the order, medical professionals must test all pregnant women in their first and third trimesters and again at delivery, the department said.

Many people with syphilis do not have any symptoms or the symptoms may be very mild and similar to those of other health problems, the department said. “The only way for anyone to know for sure if they have syphilis is to get tested.”