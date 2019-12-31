Health professionals advise people to set realistic diet goals for 2020

Casey Torres
Created: December 31, 2019 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Health professionals are advising people to set realistic goals for themselves if they decide to jump on the New Year’s resolution diet fad.
"It’s not a one-size-fits-all. Everybody has different needs, has different likes, dislikes and what works for one person doesn't work for another person,” said Shelley Rael, a registered dietician and nutritionist.
Fad diets that help people lose weight quickly come with other health consequences.
"Because while the weight comes off, disease risk will go up significantly. Heart disease, diabetes. blood pressure will go up with some of these trendy diets,” Rael said.
Rael said the best solution for people is to keep things simple and ease into new diet instead of going cold turkey.
"Just switch that mindset of what can I have, what should I have rather than what I can't have,” she said.
Rael recommends people start by eating more fruits and vegetables before introducing other foods, plan meals ahead of time and take things one day at a time.
Forming new habits can be hard, but Rael said people shouldn't be so hard on themselves for having a “cheat day”.
"Just be persistent, be consistent, don't give up. Don't feel like a failure—just start over tomorrow,” she said.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company