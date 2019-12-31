Health professionals advise people to set realistic diet goals for 2020

Rael said the best solution for people is to keep things simple and ease into new diet instead of going cold turkey.

"Just switch that mindset of what can I have, what should I have rather than what I can't have,” she said.

Rael recommends people start by eating more fruits and vegetables before introducing other foods, plan meals ahead of time and take things one day at a time.

Forming new habits can be hard, but Rael said people shouldn't be so hard on themselves for having a “cheat day”.

"Just be persistent, be consistent, don't give up. Don't feel like a failure—just start over tomorrow,” she said.