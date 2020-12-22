Healthcare groups ask governor for added protections from frivolous lawsuits

"Include nursing in it because right now it's just providers," said Gloria Doherty, president of the New Mexico Nursing Association. "And nurses and respiratory therapists are at the bedside 24-7, and they really need these protections as well."

The governor's office expressed gratitude for frontline workers. In a statement, she said.

"Hospital staff also operate with their own insurance and protection programs and the state is confident in that established framework. The Department of Health and the medical advisory team continue to work with New Mexico provider groups to best understand liability coverage needs."

Still, medical professionals want quick action.

"We want liability protections for those nurses and doctors and other allied health professionals who are bravely putting their own health and their liability on the line as they extend their skillset to care for New Mexicans. So we're hopeful the governor will do the right thing," Gallant said.