Healthcare groups ask governor for added protections from frivolous lawsuits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The surge of COVID-19 patients has stretched New Mexico's healthcare system thin. Many frontline medical workers have been forced to take on new roles.
In December, the governor issued a public health order, which extends "liability protections" to certain physicians and advanced practice clinicians.
"The public health order is just too limited. It doesn't protect the majority of providers on the front line," said Dr. Dion Gallant, president of the New Mexico Medical Society.
Several medical worker associations are asking the governor for expanded protections to protect against frivolous lawsuits.
"Include nursing in it because right now it's just providers," said Gloria Doherty, president of the New Mexico Nursing Association. "And nurses and respiratory therapists are at the bedside 24-7, and they really need these protections as well."
The governor's office expressed gratitude for frontline workers. In a statement, she said.
"Hospital staff also operate with their own insurance and protection programs and the state is confident in that established framework. The Department of Health and the medical advisory team continue to work with New Mexico provider groups to best understand liability coverage needs."
Still, medical professionals want quick action.
"We want liability protections for those nurses and doctors and other allied health professionals who are bravely putting their own health and their liability on the line as they extend their skillset to care for New Mexicans. So we're hopeful the governor will do the right thing," Gallant said.
