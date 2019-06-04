Hearings planned on New Mexico's hemp manufacturing rule | KOB 4
Advertisement

Hearings planned on New Mexico's hemp manufacturing rule

Hearings planned on New Mexico's hemp manufacturing rule Photo: Cropped Photo: Barbetorte / CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

The Associated Press
June 04, 2019 09:30 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Department of Agriculture will be hosting two public hearings on a newly developed hemp manufacturing rule.

Advertisement

The first meeting will be June 27 in Albuquerque. There will be another meeting the following day at the agency's office in Las Cruces.

The proposed rule establishes regulations related to the licensing, fees, eligibility and inspection requirements for people involved in specific activities involving the testing of raw hemp for regulatory purposes.

The rule also will pertain to people involved in specific activities related to the breeding of hemp.

The comment period runs through June 28.

Legislation signed into law earlier this year grants the agriculture department and the state environment department regulatory authority over manufacturers, processors, labs, researchers and plant breeders.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: June 04, 2019 09:30 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Judge refuses to revoke driving privileges from man accused of causing deadly crash
Judge refuses to revoke driving privileges from man accused of causing deadly crash
Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop
Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop
Woman's body found in resort room, warrant issued for person of interest
An arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony McCants. He has been named as a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman.
Albuquerque City Council votes to punish people who watch illegal street racing
Albuquerque City Council votes to punish people who watch illegal street racing
Pictures reveal aftermath of Red Mountain Pass avalanche
Pictures reveal aftermath of Red Mountain Pass avalanche
Advertisement




Las Cruces gets state funding for migrant aid
Las Cruces gets state funding for migrant aid
School board resolution aims at raising legal age to buy tobacco products
School board resolution aims at raising legal age to buy tobacco products
Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop
Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop
Pictures reveal aftermath of Red Mountain Pass avalanche
Pictures reveal aftermath of Red Mountain Pass avalanche
Hearings planned on New Mexico's hemp manufacturing rule
Hearings planned on New Mexico's hemp manufacturing rule