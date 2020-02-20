Heart attack survivor shares story to raise awareness

"Just to listen to somebody say that I died for more than a few minutes is kind of like a wild factor. I don't know how to explain that," he said.

At a hospital, doctors worked tirelessly to keep him alive.

"We worked on him for hours and still, he was still doing very poorly. Then I took off my scrubs. There was a period where we could stop and I had to go talk to his wife. I told his wife, things are not looking good," said Dr. Raymond Yau, a Physician with the Lovelace Medical Group.

He said Ray's situation was very unique because every single one of his blood vessels had blockages. He had a 5% chance of surviving.

To keep him from dying, Dr. Yau made the decision to put Henderson on ECMO life support, which is rarely used on patients.

"He's that one in a million person that survived this," said Dr. Yau.

Last year, Ray had a triple bypass surgery, but he's not out of the woods.

"There's no cure for heart disease, and that's a really important message. So what we all need to be doing, is making decisions that help lower our risks and lower the burden of that disease," said Dr. Fenton McCarthy, a Cardiac Surgeon at the Heart Hospital of New Mexico.

Dr. McCarthy recommends people to exercise, eat healthy, and reduce stress.

Ray is now making sure he keeps up with his health because he doesn't want a second heart attack.

"It's a disease that follows me. It's in me, and it's not going away," said Ray.

The disease also follows his family. Ray said his grandfather and dad died of a heart attack. His older brother had a quadruple bypass and his sister had a triple bypass.

He sees the silver lining that is helping his family reduce the risk of a heart attack as it runs in the family.

Now his children and other family members are taking the steps necessary to beat heart disease.

"My heart probably saved a whole bunch of people's lives," said Ray.

Now, Ray is an advocate for heart health, specifically teaching the importance of CPR.

Ray said his mom did not administer CPR to his father when he had a heart attack like Ray's wife did with him.

His mom didn't know how.

Ray, a teacher in Rio Rancho, has helped train hundreds of students for CPR.

He would like to thank his family for supporting him through his entire ordeal, the EMS provider named Ken Bond for saving his life and to all the staff at the Heart Hospital.