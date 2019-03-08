Heather Wilson resigns as Air Force secretary to become next president of UTEP | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Heather Wilson resigns as Air Force secretary to become next president of UTEP

Heather Wilson Heather Wilson | 

The Associated Press
March 08, 2019 12:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - U.S. Air Force Secretary and former Congresswoman Heather Wilson has been named the next president of the University of Texas at El Paso.

Advertisement

The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted Friday to select Wilson as the only finalist for the job.

The 58-year-old Wilson served as a U.S. Congresswoman from 1998 to 2009 and represented a central New Mexico district that included Albuquerque.

The Republican was appointed Air Force Secretary in 2017. Her Air Force biography says she served as president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota, from 2013 to 2017.

Wilson will replace 79-year-old Diana Natalicio who served at UTEP president for three decades.

UTEP has an enrollment of around 25,000 students and about 80 percent are Latino.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: March 08, 2019 12:07 PM
Created: March 08, 2019 10:23 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
Mother reported to police after taking 8-year-old daughter to rap concert
Mother reported to police after taking 8-year-old daughter to rap concert
Panel discusses impact of recreational marijuana
Panel discusses impact of recreational marijuana
Heather Wilson resigns as Air Force secretary to become next president of UTEP
Heather Wilson
Advertisement




2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
More than 9,000 tickets sold for New Mexico United's first game of inaugural season
More than 9,000 tickets sold for New Mexico United's first game of inaugural season
Heather Wilson resigns as Air Force secretary to become next president of UTEP
Heather Wilson
Animal Humane offers free animal healthcare in Los Lunas
Animal Humane offers free animal healthcare in Los Lunas