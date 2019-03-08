Heather Wilson resigns as Air Force secretary to become next president of UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - U.S. Air Force Secretary and former Congresswoman Heather Wilson has been named the next president of the University of Texas at El Paso.
The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted Friday to select Wilson as the only finalist for the job.
The 58-year-old Wilson served as a U.S. Congresswoman from 1998 to 2009 and represented a central New Mexico district that included Albuquerque.
The Republican was appointed Air Force Secretary in 2017. Her Air Force biography says she served as president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota, from 2013 to 2017.
Wilson will replace 79-year-old Diana Natalicio who served at UTEP president for three decades.
UTEP has an enrollment of around 25,000 students and about 80 percent are Latino.
Congratulations to Heather Wilson, who is the sole finalist to become the next President of University of Texas at El Paso effective September 1, 2019. Heather has done an absolutely fantastic job...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2019
