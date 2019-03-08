Heather Wilson resigns as Air Force secretary to become next president of UTEP

The Republican was appointed Air Force Secretary in 2017. Her Air Force biography says she served as president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota, from 2013 to 2017.

Wilson will replace 79-year-old Diana Natalicio who served at UTEP president for three decades.

UTEP has an enrollment of around 25,000 students and about 80 percent are Latino.

