Heavy law enforcement presence impacts Santa Fe businesses

However, on Wednesday, there was a police barricade outside the restaurant's parking lot.

"We saw what happened on January 6th, and that was for real," Bernie said. "So it could happen anywhere, anytime."

"They came in ahead of time and they explained what was going to happen, so we were prepared for all this," Dee added.

Bernie and Dee have seen a lot in their 82 years, but the last year has been different.

"Nothing is the same," Bernie said.

Bernie is appreciative to law enforcement for their work.

"Nothing has happened, I think maybe it was overestimated. But, but you just can't be too careful," he said.

Bernie is more pessimistic looking forward.

"You know, I've heard the talk about unity and we'll just have to see what happens," he said. "If it's for real, or if it's just the rhetoric. I kind of think it might be the rhetoric, myself. Because the feelings are too - we're too divided."

Despite the ominous scene outside, they are still grateful to be here.

"We love America and what it's done for us," Dee said. "And so, I'm very happy. That's why we have our flag up every day. We're just glad to be here and glad we're Americans."

