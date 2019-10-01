Heavy rainfall causes damage to homes in southeast NM | KOB 4
Heavy rainfall causes damage to homes in southeast NM

Faith Egbuonu
October 01, 2019 05:46 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.— Heavy rain flooded some parts of southeast New Mexico overnight, which left some homes underwater.

"My pants got wet, about 6 inches up. It was too late. I couldn't do anything to stop it," a Carlsbad resident said.

A Roswell family of seven believe they got the worst of it.

"We did hear the warnings, but we fell asleep hoping it would pass by," said resident Ivette Romero. "We woke up about 2:30 in the morning to find the house about ankle high flooded."

Romero said it took a toll.

"We were just overwhelmed trying to get everything and everyone out of the house before the water got too high and get what we needed as fast as possible," Romero said.

The family said at least 6 to 8 inches of water eventually left their home in shambles.

"A lot of damages to the flooring—not only furniture, but Sheetrock and some personal items that were damaged," they said.

There were no injuries.

The family said they found safety at a motel for Tuesday morning, but they are keeping their fingers crossed the next few days.

"We will be here for the next two days in hopes that it doesn't rain anymore and the water levels lower enough to where we can start cleanup and renovating the damages that were done," Romero said. 

The city of Roswell said a few roads that were closed earlier are now open.

