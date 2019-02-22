Heavy snow cause for concern in Durango | KOB 4
Heavy snow cause for concern in Durango

Marian Camacho
February 22, 2019 07:00 AM

DURANGO, Colo. - Heavy snow is cause for concern in Durango Friday as officials warn residents about the danger of roof cave-ins.

According to the National Weather Service, up to 15 inches of snow could be in store for the Durango area by the end of the day.

Emergency Management officials say that amount of snow weighs about 11 tons across a 1,000 square foot roof. That's equal to the amount of two-and-a-half full-sized pickup trucks.

La Plata County is encouraging residents to clear off their roofs immediately and to call authorities if the roof begins to sag or if creaking sounds can be heard coming from the roof. 

Marian Camacho


February 22, 2019 07:00 AM

