Heinrich: Federal govt. needs to provide more COVID-19 resources to rural, tribal communities | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Heinrich: Federal govt. needs to provide more COVID-19 resources to rural, tribal communities

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: April 02, 2020 05:15 PM
Created: April 02, 2020 04:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich wants rural and tribal communities in New Mexico to be prepared for the eventual spread of COVID-19.

Heinrich is calling on the federal government to focus on underserved communities.

Advertisement

"It can feel like the news you're seeing in cities like New York or even Albuquerque won't hit home where you are," Heinrich said during a conference call Thursday. "We need to keep in mind that while surges of infections may hit some of our rural communities later, any increase in coronavirus cases will place acute strain on rural hospitals and clinics that are already struggling to keep their doors open."

Heinrich is pushing for expanded resources for treating infected patients, especially in tribal communities.

"Ground zero for this is the Navajo Nation right now," he said. "But we are also seeing cases spread out in other tribal communities."

While congressional relief packages set aside millions of dollars in federal aid for tribal communities, Sen. Heinrich is pushing for a mobile combat hospital to serve the Navajo Nation.

"I'm also working to support Navajo Nation's President Nez to push for a similar deployment of emergency units that can serve reservation communities that are seeking spiking surges of coronavirus," Heinrich said.

He added: "We need the administration to focus as much on Indian Country as much as they are focused on New Orleans or New York City.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque’s The Cooperage Restaurant to close for good
Albuquerque’s The Cooperage Restaurant to close for good
New Mexico has few medical masks to spare as virus spreads
New Mexico has few medical masks to spare as virus spreads
40 new COVID-19 cases reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 214
40 new COVID-19 cases reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 214
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 363
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 363
Advertisement


1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 403
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 403
MDC on lockdown as nearly 80 inmates are tested for COVID-19
MDC on lockdown as nearly 80 inmates are tested for COVID-19
CDC: COVID-19 can spread before person develops symptoms
CDC: COVID-19 can spread before person develops symptoms
Heinrich: Federal govt. needs to provide more COVID-19 resources to rural, tribal communities
Heinrich: Federal govt. needs to provide more COVID-19 resources to rural, tribal communities
Albuquerque on pace to set new homicide record
Albuquerque on pace to set new homicide record