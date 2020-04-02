Heinrich: Federal govt. needs to provide more COVID-19 resources to rural, tribal communities

"Ground zero for this is the Navajo Nation right now," he said. "But we are also seeing cases spread out in other tribal communities."

While congressional relief packages set aside millions of dollars in federal aid for tribal communities, Sen. Heinrich is pushing for a mobile combat hospital to serve the Navajo Nation.

"I'm also working to support Navajo Nation's President Nez to push for a similar deployment of emergency units that can serve reservation communities that are seeking spiking surges of coronavirus," Heinrich said.

He added: "We need the administration to focus as much on Indian Country as much as they are focused on New Orleans or New York City.