Heinrich joins task force to reopen economy, says testing will be key

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 16, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: April 16, 2020 04:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is on the White House's task for to reopen the economy.
Heinrich said New Mexico is on the right track, but he added that reopening businesses will be a slow process.
"The economy is not just on or off," he said. "As we get the caseloads down to where we can manage them individually, then we should be able to bring back businesses on a priority basis.
Heinrich said very decisions will have to be made to make sure New Mexicans are safe.
"Businesses or schools-- because we can't do both at the same time. If you do both at the same time you turn right back into a hotspot," Heinrich said. "You lose control and you're back to same place we were a week ago."
Heinrich added that testing will be key to reopening the economy, but he warned that the state is several weeks away from having adequate testing.
He also said it's unlikely people will be allowed to watch sporting events, like the Isotopes, in a crowd setting this summer.
