Heinrich joins task force to reopen economy, says testing will be key

"Businesses or schools-- because we can't do both at the same time. If you do both at the same time you turn right back into a hotspot," Heinrich said. "You lose control and you're back to same place we were a week ago."

Heinrich added that testing will be key to reopening the economy, but he warned that the state is several weeks away from having adequate testing.

He also said it's unlikely people will be allowed to watch sporting events, like the Isotopes, in a crowd setting this summer.

