Heinrich, Lujan remind New Mexicans to get money they're owed from American Rescue Plan

The plan also has money built in for vaccine distribution, rural clinics and restaurants.

"It also provides enhanced unemployment benefits, nutrition assistance, provides support for struggling families, frontline workers," Lujan said, who also voted for the plan.

Heinrich and Lujan are reminding New Mexicans to make sure they receive the money they are owed, especially if they have children.

"The investments we make in the child tax credit this year are the single biggest child poverty reduction that I can remember in my lifetime," Heinrich said.

Most New Mexicans are also entitled to a stimulus payment.

Click here to check on the status of your payment

