Heinrich, Lujan remind New Mexicans to get money they're owed from American Rescue Plan

Grace Reader
Updated: March 16, 2021 05:11 PM
Created: March 16, 2021 03:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico is expected to receive billions of dollars from President Biden's American Rescue plan.
"This new law, it is really the beginning of the end of this pandemic," said Sen. Martin Heinrich, who joined Sen. Ben Ray Lujan and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller virtually Tuesday to discuss how the plan will impact people.
Heinrich, who voted for the plan, said Albuquerque will receive $114 million for revenue replacement. The city will also get $32 million in transit grans.
In addition, Bernalillo County will receive $132 million.
The plan also has money built in for vaccine distribution, rural clinics and restaurants.
"It also provides enhanced unemployment benefits, nutrition assistance, provides support for struggling families, frontline workers," Lujan said, who also voted for the plan.
Heinrich and Lujan are reminding New Mexicans to make sure they receive the money they are owed, especially if they have children.
"The investments we make in the child tax credit this year are the single biggest child poverty reduction that I can remember in my lifetime," Heinrich said.
Most New Mexicans are also entitled to a stimulus payment.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company