Heinrich, Lujan vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial ended Saturday with an acquittal as both of New Mexico’s two Democratic senators voted in a majority that fell short of the two-thirds needed for conviction.

Sen. Martin Heinrich said what happened Jan. 6 at the Capitol was a “violent and bloody attack on our democracy (that) was cultivated by months of Donald Trump repeating a completely baseless lie of election fraud, over and over and over again.”