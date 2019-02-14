Heinrich, Udall blame Pres. Trump for situation along New Mexico-Mexico border

“It is very important to realize that the kind of numbers we are seeing in remote locations – we are seeing because this president and this secretary of homeland security have shut down the legal process at our major ports of entry,” said U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich.

“Asylum seekers and refugees who used to present themselves under the law appropriately— someplace like El Paso or Santa Teresa are going to the most remote ports of entry. That is a crisis, it is a crisis created by this president,” Heinrich said.