Heinrich, Udall blame Pres. Trump for situation along New Mexico-Mexico border

Chris Ramirez
February 14, 2019 10:44 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The two U.S. senators from New Mexico blame Pres. Donald Trump for more migrants deciding to illegally cross into the U.S. at the state’s Bootheel.

“It is very important to realize that the kind of numbers we are seeing in remote locations – we are seeing because this president and this secretary of homeland security have shut down the legal process at our major ports of entry,” said U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich.

“Asylum seekers and refugees who used to present themselves under the law appropriately— someplace like El Paso or Santa Teresa are going to the most remote ports of entry. That is a crisis, it is a crisis created by this president,” Heinrich said. 

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall agrees with Sen. Heinrich.

Asylum seekers want to go to a port of entry and apply at a port of entry, but they have shut down the ports of entry,” Sen. Udall said. “I went to the El Paso port of entry, went up to the top where they hold everybody and they just turn them away. The smugglers say, ‘Well if we take you to this remote area, cross the border and turn yourself in and get in line in an asylum claim.”

New Mexico lawmakers are calling the situation in Hidalgo County a humanitarian crisis, not a national security crisis because most of the groups have consisted of asylum seekers.

Chris Ramirez


Updated: February 14, 2019 10:44 PM
Created: February 14, 2019 05:51 PM

