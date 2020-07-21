Heinrich, Udall pushing for extension of federal unemployment assistance

"I could not disagree more with senate Republicans’ position that there is no need to extend expanded unemployment relief," Udall said.

New Mexico's other U.S. senator, Martin Heinrich, agrees with Udall.

"We need a relief package that helps New Mexicans make ends meet through this pandemic, and that absolutely includes Unemployment Insurance," Heinrich said. "But I also recognize that this is an active negotiation. What we’re missing right now is any willingness from Senator McConnell to come to the negotiating table."

Republicans and Democrats say they are open to another round of stimulus checks. However, who qualifies for the check is still a point of contention.