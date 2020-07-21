Heinrich, Udall pushing for extension of federal unemployment assistance

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 21, 2020 05:26 PM
Created: July 21, 2020 02:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The extra $600 unemployed New Mexicans are receiving is scheduled to stop at the end of the month.
However, lawmakers in Washington D.C. are working on a second stimulus package that could provide more money for unemployment.
"Congress has a moral responsibility to address the pain and suffering happening across the nation, in New Mexico, and in Indian country," U.S. Sen. Tom Udall said.
However, the amount of stimulus money is still up in the air. Democrats have passed a $3 trillion bill. Republicans have expressed concern with overspending, and have said they don't want to incentivize people for not going back to work.
"I could not disagree more with senate Republicans’ position that there is no need to extend expanded unemployment relief," Udall said.
New Mexico's other U.S. senator, Martin Heinrich, agrees with Udall.
"We need a relief package that helps New Mexicans make ends meet through this pandemic, and that absolutely includes Unemployment Insurance," Heinrich said. "But I also recognize that this is an active negotiation. What we’re missing right now is any willingness from Senator McConnell to come to the negotiating table."
Republicans and Democrats say they are open to another round of stimulus checks. However, who qualifies for the check is still a point of contention.
