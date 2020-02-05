Heinrich, Udall vote to convict Pres. Trump

"Despite the outcome of the vote today, and the danger I fear it will bring about, I will never lose hope in what America stands for. 'We The People,' not any king or dictator, still hold immense power in this nation. It is up to all of us now to wield that power.”

Sen. Tom Udall made a statement about his vote during a speech on the U.S. Senate floor.

“Knowing that these are some of the most serious and solemn words I will ever utter on this floor: I will vote to convict the president on both articles of impeachment. He is guilty by any standard,” Udall said. “If he is allowed to act with impunity – he will be a continuing threat to the sanctity of our democracy. He is patently unfit to hold the highest office in our land. While the Senate may vote to acquit him, he will not be exonerated – not by this sham trial. While the Senate may vote to acquit the president, history will not.”