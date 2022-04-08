Hermits Peak Fire nearly 400 acres in size, 0% contained

This isn’t the only prescribed burn turned wildfire this week in New Mexico. It happened in Chaves County with the Overflow Fire near Roswell.



These fires are bringing back troubling memories of the devastating Cerro Grande Fire in 2000. Hundreds of homes were destroyed with about 50,000 acres burned because of a National Park Service prescribed burn that went wrong because of wind and drought conditions in Los Alamos. The federal agency came to New Mexico after that disaster apologizing and promising nothing like Cerro Grande would happen again.

These new fires have many asking, did we learn our lesson with prescribed burns?

Overton says crews follow a set of criteria before starting a controlled burn.

"From the national weather service before we do a prescribed burn, we get a spot forecast and it is very specific to that site and everything was well within the prescription window," Overton said.

Overton added that on the day of the burn, erratic wind happened and spread the embers creating the wildfire.

When KOB 4 asked if that criteria should be readjusted, Overton said, "This work is critically important, but it's also there is an element of risk."

Overton also said that 99% of these prescribed burns are successful and it’s very rare for one to turn into a wildfire.