Hermits Peak Fire now 7,545 acres in size, 61% contained

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: April 18, 2022 12:16 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Hermits Peak Fire's spread has continued to slow as a Type 1 team continues to work and improve containment Monday.
In an update from fire officials Monday, the wildfire has burned 7,545 acres and is 61% contained – an improvement from Saturday when it had burned 7,371 acres and was 46% contained.
Friday's report showed it had burned 7,081 acres and was 33% contained. Thursday's reports showed it had burned 7,077 acres and was 10% contained, while Wednesday's reports showed the fire rapidly expanded to 6,276 acres from 1,908 acres Tuesday.
The Santa Fe National Forest's Facebook page will be hosting a community meeting on the fire Monday night at 6 p.m.
The Hermits Peak Fire is 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Firefighters have been battling the fire since April 6, when a prescribed burn got out of control due to erratic winds.
Sustained winds reached 50 to 60 MPH and gusts were up to 70 MPH Wednesday, which caused the fire to rapidly spread nearly six miles to the east and northeast. Winds calmed but a red flag warning remains in effect.
672 firefighters are tending to the fire. Only San Ignacio, County Road A3A, Canoncito and Pendaries Village are in mandatory evacuation status.
The Cooks Peak Fire started Sunday near Ocate and is visible from the Hermits Peak Fire.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company